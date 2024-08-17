QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of QBIEY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 25,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,007. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.1475 dividend. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

