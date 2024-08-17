Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.21 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $232.40 million and approximately $29.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00003711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.45 or 0.04390434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00034575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,278,280 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

