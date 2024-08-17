QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,548.59

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $137,792.76 and approximately $1,548.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,066.67 or 1.00051499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00165175 USD and is down -11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,804.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

