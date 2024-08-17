Qubic Trading Down 3.9% This Week (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Qubic has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $187.26 million and approximately $652,853.00 worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 109,929,085,175,710 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

