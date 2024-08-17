Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $2.30 Price Target at UBS Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $2.10 to $2.30 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,060. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $550.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Insider Activity

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

About Rackspace Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

