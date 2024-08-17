Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

RDWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of RDWR opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.62 million, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Radware by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Radware by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

