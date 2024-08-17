Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decisive Dividend in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at C$6.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28. Decisive Dividend has a 52 week low of C$5.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.50.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.