Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.55

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 64687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$546.32 million, a P/E ratio of 148.80, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.20.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

