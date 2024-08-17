Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. 6,572,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $61.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

