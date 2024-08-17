Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Update

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,546,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,379,400.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Red Rock Resorts news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,379,400.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $24,897,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,987,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after acquiring an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 310,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

