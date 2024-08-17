RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 22.6 %

NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.28.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma are going to reverse split on Tuesday, August 20th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RDHL Free Report ) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

