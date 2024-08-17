Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,179.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,185.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,067.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $993.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.