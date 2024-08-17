RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 13.8%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. 115,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 34,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Further Reading

