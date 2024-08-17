RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 13.8%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. 115,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 34,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
RESAAS Services Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About RESAAS Services
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RESAAS Services
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.