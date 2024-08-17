Reviewing Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for F5 and Adyen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get F5 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 1 6 2 0 2.11 Adyen 0 3 2 0 2.40

F5 currently has a consensus price target of $200.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given F5’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe F5 is more favorable than Adyen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.7% of F5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of F5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares F5 and Adyen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 19.94% 21.03% 11.41% Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F5 and Adyen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 $2.78 billion 4.13 $394.95 million $8.35 23.42 Adyen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than Adyen.

Summary

F5 beats Adyen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc. provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers unified, security, networking, and application management solutions, such as web app and API protection; multi-cloud networking; application delivery and deployment; domain name system; content delivery network; and application deployment and orchestration. The company also provides application security and delivery products, including NGINX Plus; NGINX Management Suite; NGINX Ingress Controller; NGINX App Protect; BIG-IP Packaged Software; and BIG-IP Systems. In addition, it provides a range of professional services, including maintenance, consulting, training, and other technical support services. F5, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, systems integrators, and other indirect channel partners. It has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was formerly known as F5 Networks, Inc. and changed its name to F5, Inc. in November 2021. F5, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.