RH Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RH)

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in RH by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in RH by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.79.

NYSE RH opened at $268.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.73 and a 200 day moving average of $266.20. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $388.48.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

