Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 263,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

