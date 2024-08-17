Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Stock Up 27.0 %

Richtech Robotics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,741,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Richtech Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Institutional Trading of Richtech Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Richtech Robotics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

