Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,347,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 696,489 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $830.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Riskified by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

