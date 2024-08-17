Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

RITM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.55.

RITM stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.55%. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,209,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

