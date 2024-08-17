Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.80. 19,498,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 42,386,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

