Roger Stott Acquires 35 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott bought 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($192.16).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Roger Stott bought 39 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £151.71 ($193.71).

On Tuesday, June 11th, Roger Stott bought 39 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($188.23).

AJ Bell Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 448.50 ($5.73) on Friday. AJ Bell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 483.50 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 406.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,242.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88.

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

AJB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.72) to GBX 410 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.61) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.