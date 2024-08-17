Rollbit Coin (RLB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $920,135.40

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $161.21 million and $920,135.40 worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.05572609 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $753,101.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

