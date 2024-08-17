Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 1.4%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.05. Approximately 10,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Roots Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$82.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.24.

About Roots

(Get Free Report)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.