Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $674.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROP. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.