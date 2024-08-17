Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $635.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $625.00 to $635.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.39. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

