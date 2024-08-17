Roth Capital Comments on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating and issued a $1.60 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

BLDP opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $52,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

