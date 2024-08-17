Roth Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPIC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Shares of TPIC opened at $3.97 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

