Roth Capital Weighs in on Canopy Growth Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCFree Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 240.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.30%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $597.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.15. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $67,997 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 168.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,262 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 86.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

