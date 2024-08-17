Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $2.44 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after buying an additional 315,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,414,000 after buying an additional 187,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,843. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.