Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NASDAQ:BSJT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,295. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

