Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,932,595.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $47,935,109 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.91. 3,494,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,657. The company has a market cap of $254.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $288.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

