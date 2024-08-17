Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned about 1.09% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of SEIX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. 68,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

