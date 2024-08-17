Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 49,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

