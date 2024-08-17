Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Price Target to GBX 130

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

TRIG stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.30 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.20 ($1.50). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.