Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Price Target to GBX 130

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
TRIG stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.30 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.20 ($1.50). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.55 and a beta of 0.21.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Renewables Infrastructure Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.