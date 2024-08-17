Royal Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,288 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 160.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. 1,491,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

