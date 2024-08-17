Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 3,614,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

