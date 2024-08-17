Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.24. 183,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,098. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average is $146.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $163.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

