Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Global Medical REIT worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 553,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 76,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 260,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,032. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $600.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

