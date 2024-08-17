Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 41,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 19,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OHI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. 1,674,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.