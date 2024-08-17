Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
RPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.
Royalty Pharma Stock Performance
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $251,461,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,740,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $44,384,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $37,130,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
