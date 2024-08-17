RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading 1.7% Higher

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.72 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.15). 118,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 583,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

RUA Life Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -285.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

