RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

