RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RWE Aktiengesellschaft
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.