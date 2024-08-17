Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Holdings Cut by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.0 %

RYAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 824,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $69.03.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

