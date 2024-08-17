S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 0.2%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.43 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53.25 ($0.68). Approximately 2,145,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,288,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.15 ($0.68).

S4 Capital Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £370.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6,055.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at S4 Capital

In other news, insider Mary Basterfield sold 36,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £19,236.35 ($24,561.22). Insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

