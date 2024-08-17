Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Safe & Green Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 52,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,939. Safe & Green has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 4,127.08% and a negative net margin of 322.32%.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

