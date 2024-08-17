Saga Self Reported Market Cap Hits $136.66 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Saga has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002305 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $136.66 million and approximately $32.78 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Saga

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,026,568,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,694,263 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,026,539,824 with 99,687,036 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.41268819 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $40,686,073.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

