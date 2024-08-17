Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,308,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

SANG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

