Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.82 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $10.91 million and $3.82 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is a digital asset that represents a stake and voting rights in the Santos Football Club ecosystem. It allows holders to influence club decisions through “fan voting.” Santos FC, a renowned football club, introduced the SANTOS token to foster deeper engagement with its fan base and democratize club decisions. Holders of SANTOS tokens can participate in polls, gain access to exclusive content, engage in token-specific events, and trade or hold the tokens. The SANTOS token is a collaboration between Binance and Santos FC, designed to revolutionize the fan experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

