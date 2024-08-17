SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $215.08

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $215.08 and last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 146537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

