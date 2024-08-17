Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NYSE SSL opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Sasol has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $14.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 148.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 247.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

